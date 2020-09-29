Collins was added to the White Sox's roster for the Wild Card Round against the Athletics.
Collins will likely fill a minor role, as he'll be the third catcher behind a pair of good ones in Yasmani Grandal and James McCann. He didn't make a good case for bench at-bats in his 18 trips to the plate this season, as he grabbed just a single hit.
