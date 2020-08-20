Collins went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's 5-3 win over Detroit.
Collins' fifth-inning double was his first hit of the season. He got the start at catcher with Yasmani Grandal (back) on the shelf for a few days. Grandal is not expected back before the weekend, so Collins could get a few more opportunities in the coming days. The catcher is now 1-for-16 overall.
