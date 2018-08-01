Collins leads the minor leagues in walks (87), on-base percentage (.408) and walk rate (21 percent) with an .833 OPS in 96 games for Double-A Birmingham.

Collins, the White Sox's top catching prospect, has made getting on base a signature since he was drafted in the first round of 2016. He may be focused too much on the OBP, which could negate the potential of plus power as he allows pitches he can drive pass by. Birmingham manager Ryan Newman told Russell Dorsey of the Chicago Tribune that Collins was being too selective earlier in the season, when the catcher was hitting below .200 in April, but has been better in that regard. "When he expanded, not the strike zone, but what he wanted to hit, that's when he really took off. He looks comfortable," said Newman.