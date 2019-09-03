Collins is expected to be called up from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday, Lamond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Collins batted just .077 (2-for-26) with 16 strikeouts in his initial stint with the White Sox from June to July, but has put the bat on the ball since returning to the minors. He batted .323 for the Knights since July 16, even with a current slide that's seen him go hitless in his last 15 at-bats. The White Sox are looking to see if the adjustments he made to his plate approach since his return to Triple-A carry forth to the major-league level.