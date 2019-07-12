Collins could lose at-bats at designated hitter to the recently claimed A.J. Reed, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The left-handed hitting Reed was claimed during the All-Star break and will join the big-league roster for Friday's game at Oakland. Reed's addition, coupled with the news that Welington Castillo (oblique) is nearing a return, likely means the White Sox will want Collins getting regular swings in the minors. The young catcher/DH is 1-for-22 with five walks since being called up to Chicago.