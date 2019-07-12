White Sox's Zack Collins: May lose at-bats
Collins could lose at-bats at designated hitter to the recently claimed A.J. Reed, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The left-handed hitting Reed was claimed during the All-Star break and will join the big-league roster for Friday's game at Oakland. Reed's addition, coupled with the news that Welington Castillo (oblique) is nearing a return, likely means the White Sox will want Collins getting regular swings in the minors. The young catcher/DH is 1-for-22 with five walks since being called up to Chicago.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Davis down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Whether your looking at an extra short or extra long scoring period fresh off the All-Star...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 16
Whether your league is going with the extra short four-day scoring period or extra long 11-day...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Second-half sell-high six
It's been a great first half for this half-dozen, but if you can find a taker, you might want...
-
Second-half breakouts
Looking for someone to carry you in the second half? Chris Towers gives seven of his favor...