Collins was optioned to the alternate training site Friday, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Playing time has been hard to come by for Collins, as he is essentially a designated hitter on a team with a healthy everyday designated hitter (Edwin Encarnacion). Nick Madrigal was activated from the injured list in a corresponding move.
