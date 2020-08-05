Collins replaced an injured Edwin Encarnacion (shoulder) in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Brewers. He went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts.
It's unclear how Encarnacion injured the shoulder; he required medical attention after beating out an infield single in the fourth inning. Collins, who entered as a replacement at designated hitter, will be part of the mix to get at-bats if Encarnacion misses time. Thus far in 2020, Collins is hitless in eight plate appearances.
