Collins made his fourth start in the last five games and went 0-for-4 in Saturday's 8-7 loss to the Angels.

White Sox management is following through on their stated desire to give Collins regular work over the final month. He started at catcher, the first time behind the plate since his most recent callup, on a day when White Sox pitchers threw three wild pitches and issued nine walks. He's expected to get a few more starts behind the plate before the end of the season, and Collins will continue to get opportunities at first base and designated hitter. The 24-year-old is just 2-for-12 since rejoining the parent club and was 2-for-26 during his initial stint in June-July.