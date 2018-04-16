White Sox's Zack Collins: Rough start in 2018
Collins went a combined 1-for-5 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's doubleheader for Double-A Birmingham.
Collins is hitting just .091 (2-for-22) over his first eight games, which clearly isn't what the White Sox want to see out of their 2016 first-round draft pick. On a positive note, he's walked seven times, so his noted plate approach is still intact. The danger is that the longer his hitting slump lasts, the more he'll begin to chase pitches. It's already started. The Florida native has whiffed 10 times in 22 at-bats.
