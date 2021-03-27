Collins started at designated hitter and went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Friday's spring game against Milwaukee.

Collins went deep for the second straight day and third time during Cactus League play. The injury to left fielder Eloy Jimenez (pectoral) is having a ripple effect that benefits Collins, who is having a monster spring, slashing .333/.422/.590. Andrew Vaughn, who was set to start the season as the primary DH, could replace Jimenez in left field, leaving an opening at DH. The left-handed hitting Collins could provide a balance to a righty-dominant order.