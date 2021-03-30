Collins will be on the White Sox's Opening Day roster as expected, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Collins' path appeared to be clear after the White Sox released Jonathan Lucroy, and he will indeed open the year as Yasmani Grandal's backup. Fellow bat-first catcher Yermin Mercedes has also made the team. Both Collins and Mercedes could spend time at designated hitter if the White Sox go forward with their plan of using Andrew Vaughn in left field.
More News
-
White Sox's Zack Collins: Closes in on roster•
-
White Sox's Zack Collins: Tightens grip on roster spot•
-
White Sox's Zack Collins: Shows improvement at plate•
-
White Sox's Zack Collins: Starting Sunday•
-
White Sox's Zack Collins: Challenged by Lucroy•
-
White Sox's Zack Collins: Joins playoff roster•