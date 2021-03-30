Collins will be on the White Sox's Opening Day roster as expected, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Collins' path appeared to be clear after the White Sox released Jonathan Lucroy, and he will indeed open the year as Yasmani Grandal's backup. Fellow bat-first catcher Yermin Mercedes has also made the team. Both Collins and Mercedes could spend time at designated hitter if the White Sox go forward with their plan of using Andrew Vaughn in left field.