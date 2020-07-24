Collins was added to the White Sox's Opening Day roster, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Collins and Yermin Mercedes were in a battle for the same spot, but the White Sox opted for their top pick in the 2016 draft. It came down to Collins' left-handed bat and familiarity with the arms at the big-league level. He also had a productive bat during summer camp, putting into practice a more aggressive plate approach. He'll serve as the third catcher and depth option at first base and designated hitter.
More News
-
White Sox's Zack Collins: Hits second summer home run•
-
White Sox's Zack Collins: Joining big club for 60-game season•
-
White Sox's Zack Collins: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Zack Collins: Drops second homer•
-
White Sox's Zack Collins: Sits for first game•
-
White Sox's Zack Collins: Doubles, knocks in two•