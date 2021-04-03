site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Zack Granite: Gets MiLB deal with White Sox
RotoWire Staff
Apr 3, 2021
1 min read
Granite signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Saturday.
A fourth or fifth outfielder if everything breaks right, Granite has elite speed but has been unable to hit enough at the upper levels to stick around on a big-league roster. He should open the year at Triple-A in May.
