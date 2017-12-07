Wilin Rosario: Set to stay overseas in 2018

Rosario is close to agreement on a contract to play in Japan, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.

Rosario hit .339/.414/.661 with 37 home runs last season for Hanwha in South Korea and had drawn interest from MLB teams in a possible return to the U.S. However, it looks like he'll stay overseas and move from South Korea to Japan.

