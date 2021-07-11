Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said Sunday that Craig has left Triple-A Indianapolis to explore playing opportunities in Asia, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Craig will likely remain on Indianapolis' temporary inactive list until he settles on a landing spot overseas. Given that he's an older prospect (he'll turn 27 years old in November) who was recently outrighted off the 40-man roster, Craig didn't appear to factor into Pittsburgh's long-term plans, so the decision to pursue work in Asia isn't overly surprising. The 2016 first-round pick appeared in 20 games and logged 69 plate appearances at the big-league level across the past two seasons, slashing .203/.261/.281 with a 33.3 percent strikeout rate.