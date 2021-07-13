Craig agreed Tuesday with the Korea Baseball Organization's Kiwoom Heroes on a one-year, $371,000 contract, Jee-ho Yoo of the Yonhap News Agency reports.
Pirates general manager Ben Cherington previously said over the weekend that Craig planned to explore opportunities in Asia, so the 26-year-old's decision to move to the KBO doesn't come out of nowhere. Since being selected in the first round of the 2016 first-year player draft, Craig struggled to live up to expectations, as he'll move on from Pittsburgh having appeared in only 20 games with the big club while batting .203.