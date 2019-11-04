Play

Smith received a qualifying offer from the Giants on Monday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Smith's decision on whether or not to accept the one-year, $17.8 million deal may be the toughest among the 10 players who were given the offer Monday. The draft-pick penalty which will now be assigned to him may dampen the market for the 30-year-old reliever even though he recorded 34 saves and a 2.76 ERA last season.

