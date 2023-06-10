Cuevas signed a one-year deal with the KT Wiz of the Korea Baseball Organization on Friday, Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net reports.
Cuevas leaves the Dodgers' organization and Triple-A Oklahoma City to join the KBO. The right-hander had a 6.14 ERA over 44 frames in nine appearances in the minors this year. The Wiz released right-hander Beau Sulser in a corresponding transaction.
More News
-
Dodgers' William Cuevas: Inks minor-league deal with Dodgers•
-
William Cuevas: Stays in KBO•
-
William Cuevas: No longer with Red Sox•
-
Red Sox's William Cuevas: Takes loss in spot start against Mets•
-
Red Sox's William Cuevas: To start Friday's game vs. Mets•
-
Red Sox's William Cuevas: Exits game due to heat•