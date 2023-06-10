Cuevas signed a one-year deal with the KT Wiz of the Korea Baseball Organization on Friday, Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net reports.

Cuevas leaves the Dodgers' organization and Triple-A Oklahoma City to join the KBO. The right-hander had a 6.14 ERA over 44 frames in nine appearances in the minors this year. The Wiz released right-hander Beau Sulser in a corresponding transaction.