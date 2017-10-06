Wily Peralta: Becomes free agent

Peralta is set to become a free agent at this end of this season.

The right-hander elected free agency Friday, and will attempt to restart his career elsewhere after spending his entire professional career in Milwaukee. Peralta only appeared in 19 games for the Brewers this season, eight of which were starts, while accumulated a 7.85 ERA and 1.83 WHIP. A team may take a chance and try to work Peralta back into the majors as a starter, but he may just wind up serving out of the bullpen if he's able to find a home.