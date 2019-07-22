Peralta was released by the Royals on Monday.

After entering the season with a chance to close for the Royals, Peralta didn't come anywhere close to meeting expectations. He struggled to a 5.80 ERA in 40.1 innings, with a high 10.8 percent walk rate and a very low 13.6 percent strikeout rate. The 30-year-old is unlikely to receive much interest on the free agent market, as his ERA has come in at 4.72 or above in four of the last five seasons.

