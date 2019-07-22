Wily Peralta: Released by Royals
Peralta was released by the Royals on Monday.
After entering the season with a chance to close for the Royals, Peralta didn't come anywhere close to meeting expectations. He struggled to a 5.80 ERA in 40.1 innings, with a high 10.8 percent walk rate and a very low 13.6 percent strikeout rate. The 30-year-old is unlikely to receive much interest on the free agent market, as his ERA has come in at 4.72 or above in four of the last five seasons.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Time to dump Riley?
Chris Towers addresses Austin Riley's recent downturn and offers up several names to target...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Kyle Hendricks down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...