Major League Baseball has tendered a status check on Go, Jee-ho Yoo of the Yonhap News Agency reports.

The status check is a formal procedure when major league teams are showing interest in a player that could be posted. Whether Go will ultimately be posted, though, is unclear. The 25-year-old reliever is sure to draw interest if he does come to the states. Go posted a 3.68 ERA and 59:22 K:BB over 44 innings in 2023 as the closer for the LG Twins.