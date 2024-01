Go is close to signing a contract with the Padres, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Go put up a 3.68 ERA and 1.36 WHIP with a 59:22 K:BB with the LG Twins of the Korea Baseball Organization in 2023. The 25-year-old has racked up 139 saves in his seven-year career overseas, and he figures to have the upper hand over Robert Suarez and Yuki Matsui in the battle for San Diego's closer spot.