Go has been posted by the LG Twins of the Korea Baseball Organization, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Beginning Tuesday, major league clubs will have 30 days to negotiate with the right-handed reliever. Go posted a 3.68 ERA and 59:22 K:BB over 44 innings with LG in 2023 and is viewed as a potential high-leverage relief arm who won't turn 26 until August.