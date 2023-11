The LG Twins of the KBO agreed to post Go for MLB teams on Tuesday, Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net reports.

MLB teams will be free to negotiate with Go, although his posting comes with a catch -- the LG Twins will be able to hold onto Go if they are unsatisfied with the offers/posting fees Go receives. The 25-year-old reliever logged a 3.68 ERA,1.36 WHIP and 59:22 K:BB over 44 innings while picking up 15 saves with LG in 2023.