The Yankees declared Sawyer a free agent Sunday, Chris Hilburn-Trenkle of Baseball America reports.
Days after being outrighted off the Yankees' 40-man roster, Sawyer will explore his options on the open market rather than accepting an assignment to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The 28-year-old backstop has yet to make his MLB debut, but he was briefly a member of the Yankees' active roster at the tail end of the 2020 regular season.
