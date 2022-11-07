Bogaerts opted out of the remaining three years on his contract with the Red Sox on Monday, electing to become a free agent, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

As expected, Bogaerts will hit the open market this offseason, deciding to forgo the three seasons and approximately $60 million left on his contract with Boston. The shortstop is coming off of another impressive campaign in 2022, having posted a .307 average with 15 homers, 73 RBI, 84 runs and eight stolen bases over 150 games. Bogaerts will certainly be a popular commodity on the market as he is one of the best shortstops in the league.