Bogaerts declined his $20 million player option for 2023 on Monday, opting out of the final three years of his contract with the Red Sox to become a free agent, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

As expected, Bogaerts will hit the open market this offseason, leaving approximately $60 million on the table as he pursues what will surely be a more lucrative long-term deal in free agency. The shortstop is coming off of another impressive campaign in 2022, having posted a .307 average with 15 home runs, 73 RBI, 84 runs and eight stolen bases over 150 games. One of the best shortstops in the league, Bogaerts will certainly have an active market for his services this offseason.