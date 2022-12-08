The Padres finally got their man. Or their third choice, anyway, after missing out on Trea Turner and Aaron Judge.

That they gave Bogaerts a contract that would rival those two is ... interesting. They'll be paying the former Red Sox shortstop $280 million over the next 11 years, and the ripple effect is worth examining.

Before we get there, though, let's talk about what it means for Bogaerts himself. Long story short, it's not the greatest move for his Fantasy value. His swing was well suited for Fenway Park, delivering middling exit velocities but with a high enough pull rate to take advantage of the Green Monster. Ten of his 15 home runs last year came there. Over his career, he has an .872 OPS there compared to .758 everywhere else. Fenway rated as the third-best park for right-handed hitters last year. Petco Park ranked 27th.

Xander Bogaerts SS BOS Boston • #2 • Age: 30 2022 Stats AVG .307 HR 15 RBI 73 R 84 SB 8 OPS .833

My fear is that this move locks Bogaerts into being the 15-homer guy we saw last year as opposed to the 25-homer guy we've seen in years past. There was already some danger of that with the new ball (again, middling exit velocities), but this move makes it all the more likely.

It doesn't mean his days as a Fantasy standout are over. His 15 homers last year still made him the ninth-best shortstop in 5x5 leagues and the eighth-best in points, and I rank him similarly for 2023. He'll still bat in the heart of a star-studded lineup, reliably hitting .300. But his upside will be limited in a way certain others' at the shortstop position won't be.

That's the first thing to know about this signing. Now, for the aforementioned ripple effect: