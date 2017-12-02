Xavier Cedeno: Non-tendered by Rays
The Rays declined to tender Cedeno a contract for 2018, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
Cedeno missed most of 2017 with a forearm injury and was simply going to be too expensive for the Rays -- he made $1.3 million in his first year of arbitration eligibility. He's proven tough on lefties when healthy (.226/.286/.299) and should land a specialists role next year provided he avoids any more arm trouble.
