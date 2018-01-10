Xavier Scruggs: Re-signs with KBO club
Scruggs signed a one-year, $1.3 million contract Tuesday with the NC Dinos of the Korean Baseball Organization, Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net reports.
The 30-year-old Scruggs, who last appeared in affiliated ball in 2016 as a member of the Marlins organization, will remain in the KBO for a second straight season after clubbing 35 home runs and 24 doubles for the Dinos in 2017. The first baseman had a strong track record of production for much of his time in the minors, but his poor numbers during cups of coffee with the Cardinals and Marlins from 2014 through 2016 would have likely relegated him to signing a minor-league deal had he headed back stateside. He'll see if another banner campaign in the KBO will be enough to generate more serious MLB interest next winter.
