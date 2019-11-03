Yan Gomes: Nationals decline 2020 option
The Nationals declined Gomes' $9 million club option for 2020, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Gomes was acquired by the Nationals from the Indians in November 2018 as was the team's Opening Day starter behind the plate, but he split starting duties with Kurt Suzuki for most of season. Suzuki was much more successful offensively (.810 OPS vs. Gomes .705 OPS) and was the regular starter in the playoffs until an injury. Gomes remains a plus-defender and and figures to receive moderate interest in free agency.
