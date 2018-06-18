Cole is the top candidate to take the hill for the Yankees on Monday when they resume their game with the Nationals that was suspended due to rain May 15, Sweeny Murti of Sports Radio 66 WFAN reports.

The game was suspended with the score at 3-3 in the bottom of the sixth inning. Though Cole has gone unused out of the Yankees bullpen since May 28, he has kept his arm conditioned by throwing simulated games and live batting practice. He should be able to cover as many innings as the Yankees need out of him before the two sides make up a May 16 postponed game 30 minutes after the suspended game is completed.