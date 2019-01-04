Cole was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Friday to make room for new signing Troy Tulowitzki.

Cole's 4.26 ERA in 38.0 innings for the Yankees last season was at least better than the 13.06 mark he posted in 10.1 innings for the Nationals prior to a late-April trade, but he didn't do enough to convince the team to keep him on the roster. His career 5.05 ERA over parts of four seasons won't send teams scrambling to claim him off waivers, but he was formerly at least a moderately interesting prospect, so at least one team may take a chance.