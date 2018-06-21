Yankees' A.J. Cole: Lands on disabled list
Cole was put on the 10-day DL due to a neck strain.
Cole will be eligible to return from the shelf against Boston on June 30. The 26-year-old has appeared in seven games for the Yankees this season, posting a 0.69 ERA and 0.92 WHIP with a 15:6 K:BB across 13 innings of relief. In a corresponding move, the club activated Luis Cessa (oblique) from the disabled list prior to Thursday's contest.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Miller time; Cubs closer
Who fills in as Cubs closer with Brandon Morrow on the shelf, and how excited should we be...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Underachievers
Too many disappointments in the first two rounds. Let’s figure out which players will bust...
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...
-
Waivers: German, Peralta
If Domingo German somehow went unclaimed for the two-start week, you need to correct it, according...