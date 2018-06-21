Cole was put on the 10-day DL due to a neck strain.

Cole will be eligible to return from the shelf against Boston on June 30. The 26-year-old has appeared in seven games for the Yankees this season, posting a 0.69 ERA and 0.92 WHIP with a 15:6 K:BB across 13 innings of relief. In a corresponding move, the club activated Luis Cessa (oblique) from the disabled list prior to Thursday's contest.

