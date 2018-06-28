Yankees' A.J. Cole: Makes rehab appearance at Triple-A
Cole (neck) made a rehab start for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday. He retired none of the five batters he faced and was charged with three runs on three hits and two walks.
Cole threw 26 pitches before giving way to the bullpen in what marked his first appearance in a game at any level since June 19. Prior to that, Cole hadn't been used out of the big-league bullpen since May 28, so the Yankees may want to have him make a few appearance in the minors before activating him from the disabled list. The right-hander will likely serve in a long-relief role for the Yankees once he's reinstated.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Risers, fallers in dynasty leagues
Believe it or not, we're halfway home. Scott White looks at the risers and fallers with staying...
-
Waivers: Eflin, Wheeler for real
There's a reason Zach Eflin doesn't look like the same pitcher who went 1-5 with a 6.16 ERA...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, trade chart
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...