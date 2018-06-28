Cole (neck) made a rehab start for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday. He retired none of the five batters he faced and was charged with three runs on three hits and two walks.

Cole threw 26 pitches before giving way to the bullpen in what marked his first appearance in a game at any level since June 19. Prior to that, Cole hadn't been used out of the big-league bullpen since May 28, so the Yankees may want to have him make a few appearance in the minors before activating him from the disabled list. The right-hander will likely serve in a long-relief role for the Yankees once he's reinstated.