Cole won't open for the Yankees on Monday when the club resumes its May 15 suspended game against the Nationals, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic New York reports.

Since Cole offered a fresh arm in long relief after having not made an appearance out of the New York bullpen since May 28, there was some thought that he might be summoned into action with the two sides picking things up with the score at 3-3 in the bottom of the sixth inning. It appears the Yankees aren't comfortable turning to Cole late in a tied game, so setup ace Chad Green will instead open for the club.