Yankees' A.J. Cole: Slated for Tuesday activation
Cole (neck) will be reinstated from the disabled list Tuesday, Marc Carig of The Athletic New York reports.
After making a minor-league start for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday, Cole will return to the big leagues. Through 11 appearances this season, he's posted an ugly 6.17 ERA and 1.45 WHIP with a 25:12 K:BB over 23.1 innings.
