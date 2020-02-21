Hicks (elbow) is hoping to be throwing by the end of spring training, Mike Rosenstein of NJ Advance Media reports.

Hicks underwent Tommy John surgery at the end of October following an injury-plagued 2019 season in which he played only 59 games. Although he has set his sights on beginning a throwing regimen, it will be the first step in a recovery process that will then progress to hitting and other baseball activities. August remains a reasonable return target for the 30-year-old.