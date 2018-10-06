Hicks' hamstring MRI was clean Saturday, so he'll be available off the bench for Game 2 of the ALDS against the Red Sox, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Hicks appears to have avoided a major injury after being pulled from Friday's game due to hamstring tightness. Brett Gardner starts in his place for Game 2, but Hicks appears to be in contention for Game 3 on Monday.