Hicks (hamstring) is back in the lineup for the first half of Monday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Mike Mazzeo of the New York Daily News reports.

Hicks left Saturday's game against the Blue Jays with hamstring cramps and sat out Sunday, but the issue was not expected to be a major one and he's back in the lineup Monday. In the 10 games prior to his injury, the outfielder hit .364/.488/.970 with six homers.