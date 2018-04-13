Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Back in center field
Hicks will bat sixth and play center against the Tigers on Friday, Pete Caldera of the Bergen Record reports.
Hicks was activated from the 10-day DL prior to Thursday's game, during which he went 0-for-4 with one strikeout while serving as the Yankees' designated hitter. He will slide back into his primary position of center field for Friday's series opener in Detroit, which allows Giancarlo Stanton to return to the DH spot.
