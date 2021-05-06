Manager Aaron Boone said Hicks dealt with cramping in his legs during Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Astros, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

The cramps didn't result in Hicks being pulled from the contest, but he appeared to be moving gingerly around the bases at various points during the game. Though the Yankees saw their five-game winning streak come to an end, Hicks did his part to keep the offense humming by going 3-for-3 with a walk, RBI and a run. Hicks can be viewed as day-to-day for the time being, but he should be good to go for Friday's series opener against the Nationals.