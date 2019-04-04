Hicks (back) is beginning baseball activities Thursday in Tampa Bay at the Yankees' spring-training facility, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Hicks has been shelved to start the season with a back injury, but he's reportedly going to throw Thursday and will start starting swinging a bat soon after. Per Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger, Hicks is still weeks away from a return, but this is at least a positive step in his progression as he works his way back to action. Given the Yankees' catastrophic injury situation to start the season, the veteran outfielder can't return soon enough.