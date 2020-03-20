HIcks (elbow) is in the early stages of a throwing program and remains in line for a summer return, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Hicks underwent Tommy John surgery at the end of October and was originally expected to miss the first few months of the campaign. While a return in June or July remains feasible, the 30-year-old could log more games than anticipated this season due to the delay to the start of the regular season.