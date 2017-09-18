Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Begins hitting Sunday
Hicks (oblique) was able to hit off a tee and throw on the field Sunday, George A. King of the New York Post reports.
Hicks had a slight setback earlier in the week after coming down with an illness, but that's now behind him. Now that he's gotten lighter swings under his belt, the outfielder is hoping to progress to a full batting practice session Tuesday. Hicks is still eyeing a return before the end of the regular season, but an exact timetable remains unclear.
