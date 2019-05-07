Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Begins rehab assignment
Hicks (back) went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in his first rehab game for High-A Tampa on Monday.
The outfielder has been battling back issues since early March. He could be back in New York as soon as this weekend, though a longer rehab stint appears likely, especially if he continues to struggle.
