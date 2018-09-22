Hicks went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, two walks and four runs scored Friday in the win over Baltimore.

Hicks launched a two-run home run in the fourth inning to cap off a four-run frame, handing the Yankees a 6-0 lead. Following Friday's performance, he's hit safely in five straight games, going 7-for-19 with four extra-base hits and five RBI over that stretch. Hicks owns a .247/.369/.460 slash line through 131 games in 2018.