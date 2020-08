Hicks went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run, two RBI and two runs scored Monday against the Red Sox.

Hicks got New York into the run column early, driving in Tyler Wade on a double to right center in the bottom of the second inning. Hicks would add to his club's lead in the seventh, clubbing a solo home run over the wall in right field. The starting center fielder is slashing .236/.408/.455 with eight extra-base hits and seven RBI through 18 games this season.