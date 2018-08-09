Hicks went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two strikeouts in Wednesday's win over the White Sox.

Hicks' blast was his 19th of the season, providing an insurance run in the fifth inning in the 7-3 win. The 28-year-old, who's slashing .248/.359/.482, has already set a career high in home runs and now sits just one RBI from matching last season's career-best 52.