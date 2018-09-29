Hicks went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in Friday's 11-6 win over the Red Sox.

After resting for a few games to tend to a minor hamstring strain, Hicks returned to action with a bang, launching his 27th homer of the year. With nagging injuries seem like they'll always be part of the 28-year-old's profile, he's still set new career highs this season in home runs, RBI (79), runs (90) and walks (90).

More News
Our Latest Stories